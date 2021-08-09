Sturgis Rally three-day attendance more than 2020 but behind 2015, DOT traffic counts show

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is not on pace to break records set in the 75th anniversary of 2015.

A total of 188,57 vehicles were counted over the first three days of the rally from Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. A total of 236,283 vehicles were counted during the first three days of the 75th Anniversary rally.

Because the coronavirus may have caused fewer bikers to attend the 2020 rally, some officials speculated that numbers for this year could reach the 75th levels. Nearly 750,000 people attended the 75th Anniversary rally in 2015.

So far, the numbers are higher than in 2020.

A total of 160,806 vehicles entered during the 2020 rally.

The SD DOT has traffic counters at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2021 Rally. The traffic counters along with garbage hauled from the city and several other factors are used by the city of Sturgis to help determine the estimated attendance for the rally.

The breakdown by day: Friday, 55,326, Saturday, 67,482, Sunday, 65,771.

The Friday numbers are an 11% increase from 2020 but a 13.2% decrease from the 75th. The Saturday numbers are a 23.1% increase from 2020 but an 18% decrease from the 75th. The Sunday numbers are up 17.1 % from last year but down 27.2% from the 75th.

The rally runs through Aug. 15.