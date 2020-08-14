Sturgis Rally: 55-year-old woman killed in motorcycle vs. calf crash

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A 55-year-old woman has died from injuries when a motorcycle struck a calf in the driving lane on U.S. Highway 16 seven miles east of Hill City. 

According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A 55-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, and the 55-year-old woman were both thrown from the motorcycle. 

The man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The woman died at a Rapid City hospital on Thursday. Neither were wearing helmets. 

The death is the third from a crash at the 2020 Sturgis Rally, which is up two from the same time in 2019. 

Through 6 a.m. Friday, authorities have made 117 DUI arrests, 112 felony drug arrests and handed out 1,044 citations. 

There have been 88 crashes (2 fatal, 47 injury and 39 non-injury) at the event so far. 

The rally runs through Sunday.

