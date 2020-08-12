Sturgis Rally: 52,710 vehicles reported Tuesday, 5-day total at 270,488

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 270,000 vehicles have been counted at nine locations entering Sturgis through five days of the 2020 Sturgis Rally.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced 52,710 vehicles were counted on Tuesday, which brought the 2020 total to 270,488 vehicles.

Through five days in 2019, there were 287,709 vehicles counted.

So far 2020 vehicle counts are down 6% from 2019.

The Sturgis Rally runs through Sunday.

KELOLAND News was in Keystone Wednesday covering the rally. Look for more coverage of the Sturgis Rally online and on-air.