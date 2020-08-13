Sturgis Rally: 258 drug arrests, 100 DUIs and 77 crashes through 6 a.m. Thursday

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Crashes and drug arrests are up through six days of the 2020 and 80th annual Sturgis Rally.

According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan, there’s been 162 misdemeanor drug arrests and 96 felony drug arrests through 6 a.m. Thursday. Those numbers are both ahead of the same time in 2019 which was 150 and 81, respectively.

DUI arrests are at 100, down from 115 at the same time last year, while total crashes are at 77 which is ahead of 63 at this time in 2019.

