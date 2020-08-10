Sturgis Rally: 160,788 vehicles counted Friday-Sunday

Sturgis Live Cam at Indian Motorcycle provided by OnSight 24/7 at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020.

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 160,000 vehicles were counted during traffic counts by the South Dakota Department of Transportation Friday through Sunday during the 80th annual Sturgis rally.

On Monday, the SD DOT said traffic counts at nine different locations were at 160,788, which is down 3.8% from 2019 (167,222).

Sunday’s traffic numbers were a slight increase from the previous year with 56,149 vehicles counted. There were 54,804 counted on Saturday and 49, 835 on Friday, both down 8% and 4.3%, respectively.

Traffic counts will continue to be updated daily and posted on the SD DOT website.

Downtown Sturgis is packed! Remember to look twice and watch out for others. 🏍 🚙 #KeepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/RYhMV8i0Wa — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) August 10, 2020