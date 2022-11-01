STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Tuesday, Sturgis Police will be conducting a deer harvest.

It goes until February of next year. The city says police are required to complete a deer population study each year.

Game, Fish and Parks will then determine if the population should be reduced and issue deer licenses to the department.

Sturgis residents can apply for meat from the program on the city website, the city’s Facebook page, or at the city hall.

Any extra meat will go to the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry.