STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Police are asking for your help in searching for two missing teens.

Last Wednesday, 16 year-old Elizabeth Rock, also known as “Liz Rock” and her boyfriend, 17 year-old Joseph Luciano Valle, ran away from Liz’s home in Sturgis.

The two are believed to be traveling to or already in Colorado Springs.

They are also believed to be driving a Green Mazda that is reported to have extensive damage to the passenger side door.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these two, please contact the Sturgis Police Department.