Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, 2 weeks away

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The 79th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is coming up faster than you’d think. Is the town ready?

Since the start of the year, people in Sturgis have been planning for South Dakota’s big event. Public Works crews have been busy since the 4th of July.

“Everything from getting barriers ready to and getting road closure signs, going through all of our temporary traffic signals and make sure they work, get them clean for the year. There is a whole plethora of stuff we do,” Bush said.

Today marks two weeks before the Sturgis Rally begins and, as you can see, tents are already being set up. Today is the first day that vendors can sell.

“The next to weeks will be devoted to a lot of the rally vendors coming into town as well as visitors coming to town, our finance office will be extremely busy taking care of people that are getting licenses and paying for those items,” Steele said.

However, a recent flash flood from a thunderstorm, caused significant damage in some parts of town. A few of those areas will remain closed during the rally.

“We are ready for the rally hoping that we don’t get anymore severe weather during the rally, that always kind of puts us on edge when we get that just because we have so many people in town,” Bush said.

“Obviously, people on motorcycles don’t want to be hit with torrential rain and hail and that sort of thing can be very dangerous so we just hope we have really great weather. It seems to be much better this week than it had been so we’re just anxious to get things rolling,” Steele said.

Even if the weather doesn’t cooperate, it won’t damper the excitement of the rally.

The Rally is August 2nd through the 11th with events happening everyday. To find the entire schedule you can check out this website.