Sturgis, S.D. (KELO) — For 21 years, Open Bible Sturgis Church has been feeding the Sturgis community on Thanksgiving.

Different businesses such as Pizza Ranch and Lynn’s Dakotamart help out as well.

This event sees over 100 people from across town volunteering to help those in need.

“I hate cooking for myself and the meals like I said, they are homemade and you get a little variety and it’s a good place to come,” Sturgis veteran Gerald Bloemke said.

This community event provides a sit down meal and delivery of meals.

Before they open up their doors for those to eat inside, first responders deliver meals to those that are unable to travel and making sure that everybody in this community can have a warm meal on Thanksgiving.

“And they take the time to, you know, spend a little time with them, every meal that they deliver. You know, they check on them, see how they’re doing you know. And they get to be able to see the person one-on-one and they get to talk to them and spend a little time with them as well and it really helps out so much,” Reverend Reginald Lewis said.

This event is open for anyone to attend. They believe a community is not only where you live, but those in the community are your family.

“We all come from different backgrounds, different faiths, different work environments but we’re all gathered for one specific purpose and that’s to make sure that the people in our community are getting fed. Not just food but they’re also getting fellowship and they know that somebody is here to care for them otherwise from what all they do during the week,” Lewis said.

Each year, this event helps provide meals for up to 700 people in the community