Sturgis gun shop burglarized for 2nd time in 2 months

STURGIS, S.D. – After operating without incident for five years, a Sturgis gun store has been burglarized for the second time in two months. Police said in a release that Sturgis Guns was broken into at 4:21 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities arrived to find a a broken side window and learned that nine rifles, a BB gun and a scope were stolen. The shop was also targeted on Nov. 2, when 14 firearms were stolen.

The suspects in that burglary remain unknown and none of the weapons have been found, despite the enticement of a $10,000 reward. Tammy Bohn, who owns Sturgis Guns with her husband Justin, says she ordered metal bars after the first burglary, but they didn’t arrive until Monday.

