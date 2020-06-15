Sturgis City Council will decide whether or not to hold the 80th motorcycle rally, tonight

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now there’s no decision on whether one of South Dakota’s largest events, the 80th Annual Rally, will go on as planned. But bikers and businesses won’t have to wait much longer.

The 80th Sturgis Rally is supposed to be two months away now. However, businesses are waiting on the Sturgis Council to make a decision. Monday night, at the city chambers, there will be an answer.

“They’ve had a lot to think about, it’s going to be a difficult decision for them but tonight should be the night that we find out,” Steele said.

Public information officer Christina Steel says the city council has spoken with the Governor’s Office, sponsors, local businesses, and residents for input about what to do with the rally.

“Just about everybody that the rally touches has a different opinion on how the rally should be handled this year. It’s been a very unusual year to say the least,” Steele said.

Bryan Carter has owned the Knuckle Saloon for about 20 of the Sturgis Rallies. He hopes to see the council approve this one. But if they don’t, he believes visitors will still come.

“We’re still going to rally on, we still have all of our bands booked. I know a lot of different entertainment places here are doing the same thing,” Carter said.

Carter says the Knuckle Saloon will be taking extra health precautions during rally week, like providing sanitation stations.

“I hope they approve it. If not, I totally understand. I respect their decision and we’re going to make the best of it,” Carter said.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 local time and the rally is toward the end of the agenda.

The Sturgis Council meeting will be live streamed tonight on the city’s Facebook page.