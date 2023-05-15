STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A church in the Black Hills is recovering after a weekend fire.

Believers Fellowship shared these pictures of the fire with KELOLAND News.

Fire at Believers Fellowship church in Sturgis.

Fire at Believers Fellowship church in Sturgis.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof.

In a post on Facebook, the church says it happened Friday night.

The post goes on to say that the roof is gone and everything is water damaged.

We have reached out to the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department for more information and are waiting to hear back. Stay with KELOLAND News for updates as they become available.