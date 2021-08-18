Sturgis businesses reflect on the 81st rally week

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s only been a few days since the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally wrapped up, but businesses in the area are already preparing for next year’s event.

From packed streets, to now empty parking spots, businesses in Sturgis like Black Hills Rally and Gold are ready to get back to normal.

“Overall our year went smooth, it’s winding down smooth and we are ready to get back to our regular business and get ready for the next season,” Baldwi said.

Owner Robin Baldwin says the store’s sales were up from last year, but not as much as expected.

“It was different than previous years. We started off very strong and then towards the end of the week, it just quieted down very quickly, sooner than it normally does,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says the COVID-19 pandemic was not as much of a concern compared to last year.

“We didn’t have the concerns because were vaccinated and I know that things are maybe going to happen with all the gathering here but we just have to wait and see if that affects us,” Baldwin said.

Over at the Knuckle Saloon, owner Ken McNenny says his business did take some precautions, but didn’t notice any concerns from the bikers.

“I really didn’t see any COVID concerns at all, just judging by the crowds and everything that was going on. They didn’t seem too interested in caring about it,” McNenny said.

The Knuckle Saloon did have a little trouble with staffing, but McNenny says they were able to deal with it.

Currently, crews are cleaning up after the busy rally.

“It was what we expected, we project every year on what is going to happen just to be prepared. But we were very happy with the numbers and we are looking forward to next year too,” McNenny said.