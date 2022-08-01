STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — This week, the city of Sturgis will drastically grow from its normal population of about 7,000 as hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists make their way to western South Dakota. It’s all for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which begins Friday, but bikers are already filtering into town.

Bikers from all over have made it to downtown Sturgis. Main Street is packed with motorcycles and you can hear the engines roar from all over town.

“Right now, you better wear some earplugs because it’s loud and we like it that way,” Ken McNenny, Owner of Knuckle Saloon, said.

Businesses in Sturgis started planning for the motorcycle rally right after last year’s event ended.

“It’s just a lot to get done in a short amount of time so we are full steam ahead right now,” Robin Baldwin, Owner of Black Hills Rally and Gold, said.

However, there have been a few challenges for The Knuckle Saloon and Black Hills Rally and Gold while getting ready for the event, including staffing and late orders.

“The past few years, it’s been difficult because everybody is needing help but everybody is short on help,” McNenny said.

“It’s taking longer and longer now to get things. And we are running into shortages, we are having a really hard time finding glassware this year. The companies can’t get the pieces that we need printed so there is always an obstacle or two but you figure out how to get around it, do your best and move forward,” Baldwin said.

Regardless, both businesses say they are looking forward to the opening ceremony and are ready for the hundreds of thousands of bikers to roll in.

This is the 82nd year of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Events start Friday and run through Sunday, August 14.