SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re still searching for a gift, a local author has a collection of Christmas books to help you stuff the stockings.

“Christmas is one of my most favorite times of the year, has been ever since I was a little boy,” Sioux Falls author Tom Roberts said.

Tom Roberts is a man of many talents. He’s currently playing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at the Orpheum Theater. Roberts is also an author and has written a long list of Christmas books.

“Have always loved Christmas stories and so it was just a natural attraction for me to try to write my own little stories to share with kids, first at church, my own family and then as time went on it became a broader and broader audience,” Roberts said.

The books include faith-based stories for the whole family, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Children’s Home Society.

“You only have to meet the kids once and they grab onto your heart and they don’t let go, and so they made a very big impression,” Roberts said.

The numbers are equally impressive. Roberts has sold more than 65,000 books, raising over $1.6 million, impacting the entire CHS campus.

“We have kids coming to us all the time from all over South Dakota, from every county in fact, and the need is there,” Roberts said.

“You’re talking about foster care and adoption, you’re talking about residential care, the school, shelter services, it really has an impact that goes to every corner of Children’s Home Society,” chief philanthropy officer Jon Mammenga said.

Mammenga says Roberts’ gift extends beyond money.

“Children’s Home Society is very fortunate to have him out in the community spreading the word about Children’s Home Society, and then they also get a nice little story from a great performer,” Mammenga said.

2023 will come and go without a new book, but is there one in the works?

“Well, let’s just say I always have stories in mind, now whether they become books or not, that’s a whole other matter (chuckles). Who knows, we’ll see what happens,” Roberts said.

If you’d like to purchase a book or the entire set of seven, click HERE for a list of local retailers.