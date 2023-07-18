SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pair of Sioux Falls businesses are engaging in a friendly competition to benefit the Sioux Falls School District.

Scheels and Chick-fil-A Empire Place are set to see who can collect the most donations during the Stuff the Bus Supply Drive.

“We’ll each have little busses set up inside of our businesses where people can donate new school supplies,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

The competition starts Wednesday and people are encouraged to drop off items at either location.

“Pens, pencils, backpacks, water bottles, sweatshirts I’m pretty sure on there, so really anything your kid would need for back to school,” Schlapkohl said.

After the drive, the school supplies will then be stuffed into a bus and delivered to the Sioux Falls School District.

“We’ve just learned that there’s a lot of Title 1 schools here, a lot of kids in need, so if we can help them out that’s just really important to us,” Schlapkohl said.

“This is definitely a way for us to leave 41st Street and be able to reach into the community a little deeper,” Chick-fil-A Sioux Empire Marketing Director Bethany Buitenbos said.

“One of the initiatives Chick-fil-A is really emphasizing is education and that’s something that’s near and dear to our heart, and being locally owned we want to get involved as much as possible,” Buitenbos said.

“It’s honestly our favorite thing to do. We love to give back to the community because the community loves to shop with Scheels, so we just want to turn around and do something for the people that support us,” Schlapkohl said.

And you’ll be rewarded for your efforts.

“We’ll give you a free meal, they’ll give you a chance to win $250, either way, someone’s going to be a winner,” Buitenbos said.

A donation at Scheels will earn you an entry into a drawing for a $250 gift card, while Chick-fil-A is giving away a free meal. The competition runs July 19-31.