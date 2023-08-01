SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new month on the calendar means we’re one step closer to back to school. A friendly competition is helping make sure children in the Sioux Falls School District have the supplies they need to start the year on the right foot.

Scheels and Chick-fil-A spent 13 days collecting school supplies during the Stuff the Bus Supply Drive.

“The basic notebooks, pens, pencils, colors, and then we also got some backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, so it covered all the bases,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.

“We had a lot of people come in with a bunch of different items and it was fun to see them get involved,” Chick-Fil-A Empire Place’s Hannah James said.

The competition benefits students in the Sioux Falls School District.

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s life so being able to put a smile on their face through a backpack or a new set of colors for the school year is really exciting,” Von Bergen said.

“It’s definitely our way of giving back and be involved with places like Scheels and the school system and helping other families and children, too,” James said.

After weeks of work, today is delivery day at the Community Engagement Center.

“This is kind of our busy time because lots of people, kids are coming to enroll for school, new families are coming to town, so I don’t think they’re going to stay in the closet for very long,” Sioux Falls School District EL Intake Specialist Laura Brennan said.

EL Intake Specialist Laura Brennan says many of those families are from outside the United States.

“They usually come here starting life new and it is really wonderful to have things to give them and give supplies to the kids so they can go to school with a new backpack and school supplies,” Brennan said.

Scheels and Chick-fil-A have called the competition a tie for a second straight year but both say the real winner is the kids.

Brennan says families in Sioux Falls can contact the Community Engagement Center for items and assistance beyond school supplies.

The Sioux Falls School District starts the new year on Thursday, August 24th.