RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Truck drivers across the country are in high demand. The national shortage of people filling those jobs is causing major supply chain issues. To help, Western Dakota Tech is hosting classes for future truck drivers to get out on the roads.

This is David Darnell’s first day of truck driving class here at Western Dakota Tech…

“The company I work for offered to put me through this program and now I have a job lined up after. I just hope it brings more opportunities as well,” David Darnell, truck driving student, said.

Program Director, Jay Banick, says his classes are filling up fast because truck drivers are in such high demand. These 8 students are training behind the wheel and in the classroom.

“And we put all of that together at the end of class and we got a good driver,” Jay Banick, Professional Truck Driving Program Director, said.

The class runs from about 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. And it goes on for about 5 weeks.

“It’s important to be safe and give them good fundamentals that make a really good driver. As far as the industry, if anyone has tried to buy anything or order anything it’s getting to be a long wait. So truckers are definitely needed right now,” Banick said.

“I’m looking forward to getting the hands-on experience and the practice so that way I don’t make the mistakes that other people have made by getting their license and getting straight on the road,” Darnell said.

So that students, like Darnell, can be well trained and ready to hit the highways.

According to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, truck drivers are one of the state’s top 30 “Hot Careers” with annual openings of about 1,100 and an average wage of over $46,000.