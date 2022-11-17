SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in Sioux Falls are using art to share their stories.

18-year-old Joe Foss student, Arriona Gamrak, started painting and drawing as little kid.

Her latest painting features three figures, representing the teen and her parents.

“Neither my mom or my dad have been super present in my life. Both my parents are recovering addicts,” Student Arionna Gamrak said.

Gamrak is one of many Joe Foss and Axtell Park students taking part in this semester’s Vision and Voice.

It’s a week-long program that allows students to create artwork and write poetry with the help of two artists-in-residence.

They’ll present their work to the public Friday night.

“It kind of gets these guys an opportunity to let the community now what teenagers go through, things they’ve accomplished, they’ve overcome, and just takes some of the power out of the things that have happened throughout their lives,” Artist-in-residence Joan Zych said.

They may even inspire other students to find their voices.

“When they get up on stage and they say, ‘This happened to me. These are things I struggle with,’ then they’re also helping other people say, ‘Hey, if you can do that, I can do that too,'” Joe Foss school counselor Janell Mills said.

While Gamrak’s brush strokes show some of the hardships she’s faced in life, they also paint a picture of hope.

A full heart in the picture represents her now two-month-old baby girl.

“I have her heart as full because I’m going to always make sure that she feels loved and taken care of and that she never feels like her parents don’t want her,” Gamrak said.

Thanks to the program, the community will see her vision of love.

The Vision and Voice Art Show and Poetry Out-loud is Friday at the Axtell Auditorium.

The art show runs from 6:30 PM-7:00 PM.

Poetry starts at 7:00 PM and ends at about 7:45 PM.