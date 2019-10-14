Students take part in Native American Day parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of people made their way to downtown Sioux Falls this morning for the second Native American Day Parade.

From colorful floats, to talented dancers there was plenty for spectators to watch down Phillips Avenue.

“I see different reservations represented here already, from Santee, from Marty, Sisseton, I think it’s good awareness for Native American’s Day,” Parade participant Jerald Red Buffalo said.

Students from several schools took part.

Coming up Monday on KELOLAND News we will have more of the sights and sounds for Monday’s parade.