SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students from more than a dozen Sioux Falls schools were treated to a show Wednesday morning at the Washington Pavilion.

Winnie The Pooh, Christopher Robin and don’t forget Tigger, too. It’s a childhood classic come to life at the Washington Pavilion.

“Today, we’re going to have 1,850 screaming first and second graders getting the chance to see Winnie The Pooh. It’s going to be a blast,” Promising Futures Fund founder Steve Hildebrand said.

“They’re very excited kids right now,” Cleveland Elementary second grade teacher Marissa Whealy said.

More than 1,800 first- and second-grade students are attending the performance thanks to the Promising Futures Fund.

“We support schools in the Sioux Falls School District with the highest rates of poverty,” Hildebrand said.

“Whether it’s Pavilion performances or just like Scholastic recorders, they’re always there for us whenever we need anything, so we’re very appreciative,” Whealy said.

Whealy says the show has her class in awe.

“Performances that they’ve seen have only been on a screen, so it’s exciting to see a live performance for the first time for a lot of them,” Whealy said.

Travis Fossing: What do you like about Winnie the Pooh?

6-year-old Cleveland Elementary student Hayden Damm: He eats honey like me.

“These kids are the kids that really just need a fun day,” Hildebrand said.

And that’s why Promising Futures Fund is doing what it does for kids.