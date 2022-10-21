SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students at one Sioux Falls school are taking the first strides in learning to ride a bike.

Kindergarteners at Hawthorne Elementary got a big surprise Friday morning.

They will now be using bicycles in PE class. 5-year-old Zeke Bader got the first ride.

“It’s much smoother than my other one; my other one is so bumpy,” Zeke Bader said.

Hawthorne Elementary received 24 bikes, pedal kits, helmets and even a bike for the teacher.

“This is a Strider 2-in-1 bike. It starts as a balance bike, which makes the learn-to-ride process very easy. There’s no pedals on it; no training wheels needed. The kids simply sit on the bike, feet on the ground and walk with it,” All Kids Bike founder Ryan McFarland said. “Once they have it figured out, this bike can have the pedal mechanism added to it and we proceed into the pedaling.”

McFarland is the founder of All Kids Bike, which is an organization that aims to teach kids how to ride a bike.

“We have programs running in all 50 states, over 700 schools nationwide. We’re teaching about 100,000 kids annually how to ride bikes,” McFarland said.

“It will really diversify our PE program with being able to ride a bike it will be a great thing for me to incorporate into a station setting and can really focus on helping the kids glide along with hopefully moving a few weeks after that into being able to pedal,” elementary PE teacher Blake Miller said.

And now these kindergartners are ready to ride with confidence.

Sarah McDonald: Why was it easy?

Bader: Because I was using my feet.

Funding for the program was made possible by an anonymous donor, who donated $6,000.