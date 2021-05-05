Students suffer minor injuries in W. Iowa school bus crash

BRONSON, Iowa (AP) – Some students suffered minor injuries when a school bus rolled over near the small western Iowa city of Bronson.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says 15 students were aboard the bus when it rolled off a gravel road. One student had a minor leg injury and others also suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify what caused the crash.

