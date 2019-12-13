Students sharing struggles, triumphs at Vision & Voice show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Joe Foss and Axtell Park are sharing their struggles and triumphs this week through art and poetry. It’s called “Vision and Voice” and it’s giving kids an avenue to share their stories.

Joe Foss senior Gracie Sanders is grateful for the progress she’s making on the stage and off it.

“Meth ruined my life for a little while. Really completely changed me. It took the Gracie everyone knew and just replaced me with this angry monster basically,” Sanders said.

Sanders is sharing those trials through a poem she’ll perform at the Vision and Voice Art Show and Poetry Slam Friday. She says she spent two years of her life addicted to meth.

“The first time I ever did it, instantly I got hooked. Especially coming from a long line of addicts, it’s so hard not to get hooked. First time, you’re done,” Sanders said.

Joe Foss junior Lilybeth Maddox is expressing herself at the show with this piece of art.

“Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Maddox said.

“It’s basically about when I was in 8th grade I was struggling with really bad friends. It’s stuff that I regret and now I’m just glad I didn’t fall back,” Maddox said.

Maddox got into trouble with the law back then but she’s hoping to paint new beginnings now.

“Puts me in a good mood when I’m in a bad mood. Draw my feelings and how I feel,” Maddox said.

Students work on their art and poetry with Joan Zephier and Kim Bartling. Then they put it all on display Friday night from 6-8 p.m.

“I’ve never really had people help me with life. Her being there and like, do this, do that. You’re amazing. It’s totally just amazing,” Sanders said.

“It makes me feel good. It makes me feel happy and to be able to just express how I feel and what I went through,” Sanders said.

Her story and dozens of others will take center stage at the show.

The students have been working all week on their art and poetry. The show is free and open to the public Friday night from 6-8 at Axtell Park.