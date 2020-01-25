Students share important message about Martin Luther King Jr.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Martin Luther King Junior day may have been earlier this week, but that’s not stopping 5th graders at Garfield Elementary from sharing the lasting impact the civil rights leader made.

The 5th graders are sharing an important message from Martin Luther King Junior.

“He describes how you shouldn’t fight with hate, you should fight with love,” 5th grader, Ilhan Farah said.

The students put on a ‘peace concert.’ All the 5th graders sang, while some read quotes from Martin Luther King.

“Sang all the songs they did while protesting and in the jail house cells,” 5th grader, Mayen Mayen said.

The students hope everyone learns from the teachings of MLK.

“I hope they learned not to repeat what happened in the past,” Mayen said.

“I hope they learn that you should treat other people and other races the same way you want to be treated by them and they should stop making fun of people,” 5th grader, Jakiah Samuels said.

Making this a unique way to spread a positive message and honor Martin Luther King Junior.

“I had fun because I like to sing and I am honoring someone who helped the world change so I could be in this type of school because if he didn’t then I wouldn’t be in this school,” Samuels said.

The students had two performances Friday. They sang for students, faculty, and parents.