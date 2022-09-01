SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time in less than a week, the Sioux Falls School District has shared a safety reminder with parents.

Thursday evening, the district sent a message to families about an incident reported to Sioux Falls Police.

Police received a call about an older man in a red truck asking two students if they wanted a ride after they got off the bus in northern Sioux Falls. The district says there was no physical attempt to harm the children — who are safe.

The message says the students did exactly what is asked of them in these situations — “See something, say something.” Students are encouraged to walk in groups on safe routes to and from school, avoid talking to strangers and seek a trusted adult when they feel uncomfortable.

On Monday, the district alerted parents about a man who had approached young students at schools the week before. Anthony Lewis pleaded not guilty to a handful of charges including attempted kidnapping during a court appearance on Wednesday.