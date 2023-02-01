SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local elementary school is giving back to those in need, all by simply repurposing old art supplies.

After a week busy week of taking used crayons and turning them into new shapes and sizes, the hard work is paying off.

Students at Horizon Elementary raised over $1,700 in five days from crayon sales through Crayons for a Cause.

“Sold each bag for a dollar, some people donate more than a dollar, and so far we have raised $1,791,” junior kindergarten teacher, Sarah Hansen said.

The crayon factory was set up in an empty room as kids from all grade levels spent time making crayons.

“To see the learners work with different age levels across the school, to see them come together, it’s the best kind of learning, doing a service project like that is going to serve them well throughout their life,” principal, Lisa Garrett said.

The money goes to the Horizon Cares Fund.

“The care fund is there to help families in need, some of our families go through a lot of medical needs either themselves, or the children who are going here, we have staff members who have medical needs that come up so we like to help and ease that burdern,” Garrett said.

Hansen says so far they’ve sold over 1,700 bags of crayons. She estimates that’s a total of 4,000 crayons.

“They had so much fun last week, it’s fun for them to realize they can make an impact when they are just as small as 3, 4, 5, or as old as our 5th graders, they all work together as a team,” Hansen said.

The goal is to raise two-thousand dollars. You can purchase crayons through February 13th on the school’s website. Hansen says they even sold crayons to someone all the way in the Rapid City area.