Students on the Pine Ridge Reservation receive over 900 musical instruments

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Students on the Pine Ridge Reservation are receiving a musical gift this holiday season. One organization delivered over 900 instruments today to support music education programs.

You can just see the excitement on these students’ faces.

“It looks so new! The other one, the legs I always have to adjust them because it wobbles and it tries to fall all the time so having this one is really great because I don’t have to hold it up and look really close,” Hemiya Standing Bear, student, said.

Altogether Conscious Alliance and Tunes for Tots is donating a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of instrument all across the Pine Ridge Reservation. Today, we are at the Pine Ridge High School.

“For us at Conscience Alliance music is medicine. And kids all over, not just on the reservation, they need that outlet and it allows them to express themselves,” Natalie Hand, Conscience Alliance, said.

Music education teacher, Ann Chesley, says today was very special for her class.

“It’s a huge gift and I don’t know if I’ve ever had this much talent with this much equipment and to put it together is going to be jaw dropping,” Ann Chesley, Music Education Teacher, said.

“I’m really excited to see how they’ll use their instruments,” Natalie Hand said.

While there is still quite a bit of instruments to unpack, these students can’t wait to take them out and start playing.

The band, Widespread Panic, which runs Tunes for Tots, paid for all of the instruments being donated to music education programs across the reservation.