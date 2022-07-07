SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of Sioux Falls students is learning what it’s like to work in the music and movie industry thanks to a media camp.

Augustana University’s School of Music is currently hosting the three-week camp.

It’s all free to the students, thanks to the Promising Futures Fund.

Benjamin White dreams of working in the music or film industry.

“Since I was little I’ve loved movies and loved more how they were made and how they made stuff look realistic,” Camp participant Benjamin White said.

The 15-year-old is getting a jumpstart down that career path at this media camp.

Students are learning how to use industry tools such as audio and video production software.

14-year-old Chhitij Subba is also getting a glimpse into what his future could look like.

“I was hoping to go into audio production with music and stuff,” Camp participant Chhitij Subba said.

Frank Cook is the director of multimedia entrepreneurship and innovative practices at the Augustana School of Music.

He’s leading this camp.

“Partly, we’re targeting students who might be at risk or might have never thought about going to college, and we want to show them that college isn’t just about sort of the ivory tower learning that that smartest people can do. It’s about the creative work that students who love music or who love working with images or who just love storytelling, they can also get involved,” said Frank D. Cook with the Augustana School of Music.

For White, he’s picking up skills he can take with him as he pursues his dream.

“You get a lot of professional tools early on and if you know how to use those it will help you a lot more down the road,” White said.

This is week two of the camp.

On Friday, the students will head to Innoskate at Levitt at the Falls.

They’ll capture audio and video at the event, and put the pieces together during camp.