SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Minnesota non-profit is helping people get ready for their future careers. MDI is taking its Unified Work Mobile Academy to different states. This week, the program is in Sioux Falls.

These students are working on the importance of communication.

“We were doing a little maze, but also blindfolded,” freshman at Augustana University, Jodee Steen said.

The groups had to give directions to each other to help a teammate get around the obstacles on the ground.

It’s part of a workshop put on by Unified Work, which is a part of MDI.

“MDI has this vision of reaching people in the community to try to connect people with disabilities to workplaces and so we decided we are going to take it on the road and so in June we started this pilot series, from June to December,” Unified Work Academy trainer, Dan Carlson said.

The three day workshop at Augustana University is in partnership with the Augie Access Program and SD Parent Connection.

The goal is to help the students prepare for the workplace.

“We’ve been learning teamwork skills, we’ve been learning how to dress for work and how to keep an attitude during work,” participating in workshop, Gabe Weber said.

“Really helpful to reinforce those skills outside of the classroom as they go into jobs, part of our program, they have to do three internships, and so this is really good practice before we start going out into the community to these internships,” program director of Augie Access, Jessica Lamb said.

Job skills that can benefit anyone.

“All of this is teamwork, this is valuable stuff that everybody should be thinking about,” Carlson said.

Wednesday was the last day of the workshop.