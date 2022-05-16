RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After the event was rained out, students in Rapid City are finally planting trees in honor of Arbor Day. City Parks and Recreation teamed up with Robbinsdale Elementary to give the kids a hands-on experience.

It’s not your average day in the classroom for these 5th graders. Kyah and Keeana Pesek say they’ve learned a lot by getting their hands dirty.

“First, dig the whole and it has to be a little bit wider and deeper than the pot is,” Keeana said.

“Then you lightly and gently take out the plant and remove the dirt off of it before you plant it,” Kyah said.

Here at Robbinsdale Park, these students and Rapid City Parks and Recreation crews are planting about 30 trees.

“Hopefully they learn how to plant a tree and they carry that with them for the rest of their lives,” Jason Preble, Forestry and Landscape Supervisor said.

Rapid City has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation with its Tree City USA designation for 42 years.

“I think now more than ever we all kind of realize the importance of our environment and this is a good way to bring people’s attention to it,” Preble said.

Kyah and Keeana say they are grateful to have this experience today.

“There’s a lot of fires going on around the world and it will help produce more trees, because the seeds will drop and you can ship some of those off and to the places with a lot of fires and plant them there,” Kyah said.

Arbor day is normally celebrated on April 29th. It is a day to encourage people to plant trees.