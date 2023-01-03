SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s already been a busy winter for snow removal companies.

Lately, a lot of them have struggled to find enough workers to clear sidewalks and parking lots.

That wasn’t the case today.

With school canceled, Arctic Winter Management was able to hire high school and college students to help with cleanup.

“I’m guessing we will have another 24 hours into this before everything is cleaned up and another 24 hours after that before we get everything detailed. Right now we are just shoving it in corners and anywhere we can find,” Dan Pyle, with Arctic Winter Management said.

“Did a whole parking lot then it really started coming down and in an hour it was covered again. Didn’t look like I did nothing,” driver Jordan Mayer said.

Snow removal companies aren’t the only ones working long hours.

The city of Sioux Falls has a snow alert, which means plows will be out in force for the next couple of days, so you’ll want to be careful where you park.