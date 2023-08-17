MONTROSE, S.D. (KELO) — From Mitchell to Pierre to Huron, school is back in session for several districts this week.

Montrose students are getting back into the rhythm of school.

The district in southeastern South Dakota kicked off the new year on Tuesday.

It’s the final year of high school for Kailey Thompson.

“It’s scary, but it’s fun all at the same time. I’m so excited to grow up, go to college, just do my own thing, but then like it’s also scary because you’ve been here since you were five years old,” Thompson said.

Switching from summer break to school can be an adjustment for students.

“Especially like sleep schedule. That’s definitely the worst part,” Thompson said.

Math teacher Cindy Kroon is excited to see students back in her classroom.

She’s been teaching in the district for more than 40 years.

“It’s the same content every year, but it’s different kids every year and so it takes a while to get that figured out. ‘Here’s what I want to do with this group of kids with this content.’ So it’s new, but yet it’s not new,” Kroon said.

While it’s sad for Thompson to see the summer winding down, being back with friends is music to her ears.

“You have a job during the summer, so you don’t see very many people, so being able to come back, see all your friends, see what they’re doing and what they’ve been doing, it’s just definitely the best part,” Thompson said.

Districts starting next week include Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Rapid City.