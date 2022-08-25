SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 25,000 kids in the Sioux Falls School District are headed back to school today for their first day of class.

It’s the first day of school at Ben Reifel Middle School.

It’s a day 6th grader Kelly Leeks says couldn’t come any sooner. Leeks and her mom got to school before the doors even opened.

“I got up at 4 a.m. and I tried to wake her up, but she didn’t wake up, so I got ready and I had to wait now for her to get ready,” student, Kelly Leeks said.

“I took the day off, and she wanted to ride her bike, we live in the neighborhood, and we are excited, I think she’s a little nervous,” parent, Ileana Reynolds said.

Teachers and staff greeted students as they walked through the doors this morning and helped them find their first class.

“I’m looking forward to have the kids back, it was exciting to get teachers back last week and work with them, but really excited to having the kids and parents back, it’s fun to have the smiles and the laughter in the building,” principal, Ben Reifel Middle School, Shane Hieronimus said.

Over 1,000 students will be filling these halls today as they come back for their first day of school.

“We had our Bison round up day on Monday where we welcome kids and families into the building, got their the schedule, got to meet their teachers, so we are prepared for them and ready to go,” Hieronimus said.

And now these students are ready for a successful school year.

“I’m looking forward to all the books and the teachers, and I’m actually ready to go to school and end summer break,” Leeks said.

Emerson Newcomb Weiland, age 9. Starting 4th grade at Susan B. Anthony!

Aspyn’s first day of 2nd Grade at Harvey Dunn Elementary

Jakob and Mollie on their first day of school

First day of school | Courtesy Tammy Nugent

