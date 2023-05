SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –After weeks of tending their garden and watching the plants grow, students at Fred Assam elementary FINALLY got to taste test their vegetables.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Today, the kids got to try out their snap peas with homemade ranch dressing.

Their reactions to the afternoon snack were a little mixed.

A few weeks ago, the students planted the snap peas in recycled milk cartons.

The goal of the program is to show kids where their food comes from.