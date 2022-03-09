CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – For students who eventually want to get a job in the health care industry, it might be tough to narrow down which fields they’d like to get into. A career expo in Canton is featuring many of the different fields.

MacKenzie Bryson and Morgan Carlon are learning about vascular ultrasound.

“We just learned how to do an ultrasound, me and my friend were doing it on each other on our necks, so we got to learn about that and it was a lot of fun, really cool to have the hands-on activity,” junior, Canton High School, MacKenzie Bryson said.

About 20 students from Canton and West Lyon High Schools stopped by the Sanford Canton Inwood Medical Center to learn what it would be like to work in the health care industry.

“Students are able to do hands-on activities with the Canton medical staff along with our academic partners that are here today, Southeast Tech and USD nursing,” senior career development consultant, Sanford Health, Allison Hutchinson said.

“We learned about pharmacy technicians, where we got to cut meds, which was super interesting, we also learned about sleep studies and seizures and monitoring the brain,” junior, Canton High School, Morgan Carlon said.

The event is a way for students to get excited about health care, and maybe even pursue a career in the industry.

“I also want to bring awareness about the careers that are in high demand and high need and we like working with our academic partners so students can not only hear about or see on a screen but also experience the skills and try them out to see if it’s something they might be interested in,” Hutchinson said.

“I’m interested in the cardiology field and I actually got to speak with a nurse who works in the cardiology field, so that was really helpful,” Carlon said.

Students also learned about nursing, radiology and pharmacy.