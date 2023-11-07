Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — Today high school students got to learn about multiple jobs in health care by going to Scrubs Camp.

The students were also able to participate in hand-on simulations.

Western Dakota Tech is an ideal learning location, especially when it comes to health care.

“They have simulations in every single field that they use and I think it’s a great way to learn instead of just out of a book,” Chadron High School Senior Fia Rasmussen said.

“Including a simulation center that has the top end of manikins and simulations for medical careers. Students will go into situations that look like emergency rooms or patient rooms that they might see in a hospital or clinic,” Director of Admissions Diana Newman said.

This is the 5th year in a row that Scrubs Camp has been up and running, and over 100 different individuals are participating, both juniors and seniors, from high schools all around the Black Hills.

High School senior Fia Rasmussen says learning about what EMTs and Paramedics do at work was interesting.

“Thinking in the moment, like they’re not in a doctor’s office, they’re not in a clean environment, it’s not that kind of thing. So I think it’s like, I don’t know, I just really liked it honestly and it got me thinking,” Rasmussen said.

This one-day camp is an opportunity for high school students to learn about fields they may not have considered.

“Exploring a lot of different health careers so that they can see if they’re interested in a future in the healthcare profession. And learning more about the different areas where they could make an impact in health careers,” Newman said.

Scrubs Camps are held throughout the state and each one is tailored to the interests of the students in that area.