SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Having art work displayed in a gallery or exhibit is an honor for any artist.

For a group of SDSU students, sharing their artwork in a public space also marks a big accomplishment.

The exhibit “A Gateway to Place Between” is providing students with a way to display their work as well as gain experience creating pieces for the public eye.

For as long as she can remember, Breanna Rechtenbaugh, has been passionate about art.

“I always loved art too and I would just draw all the time,” said Rechtenbaugh, senior art education major.

Now she is getting to share her talents with the community, alongside her classmates.

“It’s really exciting,” said Rechtenbaugh. “I’ve gone to the Washington Pavilion since I was a child and growing up and visiting the art exhibits and it’s really exciting to be able to come and visit myself.”

This exhibit features student artwork in a variety of mediums, varying from paint to ceramics.

“There are a lot of fresh ideas, new and creative understandings of what they are doing. One of the things that I really enjoy is getting to see what’s coming,” said Cody Henrichs, Curator at Washington Pavilion.

Giving the public a look into the creativity coming from our university classrooms.

“My first impression was that it’s incredibly well executed. If you didn’t know this was a student show, you wouldn’t know,” said Henrichs.

“Seeing that us student artists are putting in a lot of hard work and even our professors have influenced us a lot and pushed us to the point of this kind of creativity,” said Rechtenbaugh.

The exhibit is open now through August 21. There will also be an opening reception at the exhibit this Friday, April 8 at 5 p.m.