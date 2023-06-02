SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thirteen individuals successfully completed a four-year Lakȟóta language fluency program on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, according to a news release from the Maȟpíya Lúta | Red Cloud on the reservation.

A graduation celebration for the 13 individuals is set for noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, in Rapid City at Canyon Lake.

The language program is at Maȟpíya Lúta | Red Cloud Indian School. It is part of a community effort called Wóiwahoye Gluótkuŋzapi. The goal is to increase the number of proficient Lakȟóta speakers.

Participants commit to an hour a day, five nights a week, over four years. Students move through the levels as proficiency increases, according to the release. Students include teachers, parents and community members.

The language program will start again in the fall.