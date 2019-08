SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at one Sioux Falls elementary stepped outside the classroom Thursday to celebrate an accomplishment.

Sonia Sotomayor students who completed their summer reading challenge got to throw water balloons at a staff member of their choice.

The fun started just after 8 a.m. Thursday and each grade took turns through out the day.

Staff members appeared to be all in on the celebration.

They dressed up in funny water gear to get in on the excitement.