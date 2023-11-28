PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — University of South Dakota graduate student Kylie Hamman is drawn to study audiology because hearing well can mean the world.

“To continue to help individuals communicate better, communicate with their loved ones and just be present in their lives,” Hamman said.

Viewers learned Tuesday in a CBS News report which aired on Midday in KELOLAND about Hearing the Call, an Indiana nonprofit that works internationally to help people hear. USD audiologists Jennifer Phelan and Lindsey Jorgensen as well as Hamman participated in a June trip to Guatemala organized by Hearing the Call.

“Hearing really impacts speech and language development, which is why it’s so important that we were able to work with these kids and get hearing aids on them and get them involved in the educational process, allowing them to then have occupational opportunities,” Jorgensen said.

“We were able to assess their hearing, if there was hearing loss, and we recommended hearing aids,” Phelan said. “Through Hearing the Call we were able to provide hearing aids on site that day.”

Central America hasn’t been the only destination; there are regular trips for USD students and audiologists to western South Dakota, too.

“Once in our fall semester and once in our spring semester,” Phelan said. “So, we have a base of patients out there, and so we go ahead and do services for their devices.”

“It’s just super impactful to continue to see patients throughout our whole entire program here on campus but then also to take a trip abroad and serve other individuals,” Hamman said.

Jorgensen and Hamman are each planning to return to Guatemala next year.