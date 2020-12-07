Students at Washington HS learn about social issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A classroom project at Washington High School has students examining a variety of current social movements.

The AP Language and Composition class is tackling issues ranging from mask mandates to defunding the police. In addition to writing an essay and creating posters, the kids are also playing the role of publicist, attempting to reach a wider audience on each topic.

“I had them pick from a few different either organizations or social movements that have a really important message, but maybe that message pushes out certain audience members or could invite audience members in a little bit better,” AP Language and Composition teacher Bryan Aukerman said.

The students will be presenting their finished projects Monday and Tuesday.

Continuing The Conversation
