Students at Horace Mann Elementary awarded for positive actions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Positive actions throughout the school year is paying off for students at Horace Mann Elementary in Sioux Falls.

Over the last few months, the kids have accrued coupons for positive behavior. Tuesday, they got to use those coupons to bid on all kinds of items ahead of Christmas.

“We think this is a great opportunity for kids to get some Christmas presents. Some of them have some tough lives at home as well, so by us having this auction it allows them to get something positive around the holidays. And an opportunity to spend these SOAR tickets that they’ve been earning. A chance for those positive behaviors to be reinforced,”

Some kids also bought gifts for loved ones through the auction.