Students aren't the only ones learning at Dakota State University

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) --- Building positive and inclusive environments -- that was the goal Thursday for teachers and staff from across eastern South Dakota. KELOLAND's Whitney Fowkes takes you to Dakota State University to show you what lessons teachers were learning.

Thursday's training at DSU is part of Sanford Inspire and Sanford Harmony. Watertown principal Tyler Bolstad says he'll take these lessons back with him to share with other teachers.

"What we're looking for as a building is having more of that sensitivity to students that come with that trauma and some of that feelings of overwhelm. We're looking for ways that we can help our teachers support students through those processes," Tyler Bolstad, Watertown Roosevelt Elementary Principal, said.

Both programs help with that. Sanford Harmony focuses on social emotional learning.

"Forming relationships, and helping them to feel comfortable and okay in their environment and giving them skills to be appropriate socially and to control their emotions is what they need that's going to help them to be successful," Katie Anderson, Dakota State University Professor, said.

Sanford Inspire is a professional development resource for teachers themselves.

The teacher is the number one indicator of if the kids going to be successful at school, so it's just to help give teachers tools to continue to get better," Katie Anderson said.

And with extra snow days, Bolstad is happy to empower his teachers and help his students.

"As students come to us we know that they have all different ranges of abilities and skills. Teachers are in the same boat, that not every teacher needs the same thing as they're going through and learning," Tyler Bolstad said.