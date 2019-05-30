Local News

Students aren't the only ones learning at Dakota State University

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 06:13 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 06:21 PM CDT

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) --- Building positive and inclusive environments -- that was the goal Thursday for teachers and staff from across eastern South Dakota. KELOLAND's Whitney Fowkes takes you to Dakota State University to show you what lessons teachers were learning.

Thursday's training at DSU is part of Sanford Inspire and Sanford Harmony. Watertown principal Tyler Bolstad says he'll take these lessons back with him to share with other teachers.

"What we're looking for as a building is having more of that sensitivity to students that come with that trauma and some of that feelings of overwhelm. We're looking for ways that we can help our teachers support students through those processes," Tyler Bolstad, Watertown Roosevelt Elementary Principal, said.

Both programs help with that. Sanford Harmony focuses on social emotional learning.

"Forming relationships, and helping them to feel comfortable and okay in their environment and giving them skills to be appropriate socially and to control their emotions is what they need that's going to help them to be successful," Katie Anderson, Dakota State University Professor, said.

Sanford Inspire is a professional development resource for teachers themselves.

The teacher is the number one indicator of if the kids going to be successful at school, so it's just to help give teachers tools to continue to get better," Katie Anderson said.

And with extra snow days, Bolstad is happy to empower his teachers and help his students.

"As students come to us we know that they have all different ranges of abilities and skills. Teachers are in the same boat, that not every teacher needs the same thing as they're going through and learning," Tyler Bolstad said.

If you'd like more information on these programs, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates