SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A school field trip often transformed into a virtual experience during the height of the pandemic. But, this spring students are once again able to learn outside the classroom.

Keeping 5- and 6-year-old kids entertained isn’t an easy task.

“A kid’s attention span is about as many minutes as their age, so for a 6-year-old maybe about six minutes or so,” Butterfly House & Aquarium Educator Mack Stamper said.

Mack Stamper is an educator at the Butterfly House & Aquarium, and helped welcome 53 students from Laura B. Anderson Elementary.

“They’ll be learning about some of the aquatic animals we have, they’ll be learning all about the butterflies that we have in here, they’ll also be learning a little bit about measurements and getting to do their own measurements and learn the process of that,” Stamper said.

“They are mostly excited to see who gets a butterfly to land on them today (laugh),” Laura B. Anderson Elementary teacher Amy Forster said.

Amy Forster is a kindergarten teacher at Laura B. Anderson and a big believer in field trips.

“It’s so important because we can talk about things, we can look at books, we can even watch videos, but there’s nothing quite like experiencing it in person,” Forster said.

3,200 kids will make their way through the facility this spring as part of field trips, moving from station to station, including here in the conservatory.

“Having the opportunity to bring them somewhere else so that they one, get a change of scenery and two, learn about something cool and different can really engage them and really makes them more likely to retain the information and more likely to be interested in it and continue to want to know more about it going forward,” Stamper said.

And field trips are breathing new life into the Butterfly House & Aquarium.

“In the summer we’re expecting to be unbelievably busy and then having the kids here during the week is making the building feel really full of life again,” Stamper said.

The students also visited Sertoma Park and the Outdoor Campus as part of Tuesday’s field trip.