Student wins Lesson Learned SD Contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- With the Memorial Day weekend here, it's an important reminder to stay safe while out on the road. That's why one contest is put on for students in South Dakota to encourage safe driving.

It's an exciting day for Platte-Geddes student, Angie Lockett.

"I was asleep when I found out. My parents called me and I didn't believe it at first and I started screaming after I woke up and found out," Lockett said.

She found out she earned a big reward from the Lesson Learn SD Contest.

"I was kind of like a game test and you had to answer questions about and there was like one completely right answer and then one completely wrong answer," Winner, Angie Lockett said.

This contest is held each year and is designed to encourage students to be safe drivers.

"To have another awareness campaign like this is incredibly important. First of all, seatbelts make all the difference in the world. Regardless of what that vehicle ends with and who's in that vehicle. If you have your seatbelt on you have a much better chance of surviving," Governor Kristi Noem said.

Angie will get 10,000 dollars for herself and another 10,000 will go to her school. She's decided she wants 5,000 to go to band and the other 5,000 to go to theater.

"She also will have a great message for her to carry back to everyone else in her school district that she knows and throughout the state that participate in the program." Noem said.

A message Lockett isn't going to forget.

"Because then you are safe for yourself and other drivers around you," Lockett said.

This event was sponsored by Office of Highway Safety and South Dakota Broadcasters Association. The Broadcasters Association donated the money.