SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Over the last 13 years, Levo Credit Union has given out close to 35 thousand dollars worth of college scholarships to students who serve their communities. Today, 5 new winners were announced.

These five have put in hundreds of hours of their time volunteering at various organizations across Sioux Falls. Today, they were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

“These kids are great examples of what it is to give back to your community and how one person can make a huge positive impact on your community. So they deserve to be recognized and applauded for that,” said Jen McKeown, Vice President of Marketing Levo Credit Union.

They were chosen from thirty applicants. Each of them submitted essays about their volunteer work.

One of the winners of this scholarship was Carter Richardson. He’s been volunteering here at LifeScape since he was four; helping out those with disabilities.

“They’re definitely my second family. You know, I walk into the building of LifeScape, and they’ve known me since I was young,” said Richardson, scholarship recipient.

His mom Jamie, works at LifeScape and brought him one day to help out as a child. Fast forward to now, Richardson continues to volunteer as a mentor and playtime buddy for adults and kids.

“It’ll be a fun concert… and me too? Yeah, you’re coming, gotta party hard” said Cater and Ty.

Richardson says it’s the relationships and memories created that makes this work so rewarding.

“It’s changed the way I see things and just how I look at the world because they make a big impact in my life,” Richardson said.

Richardson will be attending SDSU and plans to major in natural resource law enforcement. He says he still plans on volunteering while attending college.