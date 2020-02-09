Student researchers working to redesign NASA space suit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — To revolutionize NASA spacesuits, researchers at the South Dakota School of Mines are developing a wearable and wireless body sensor system. Students are working with different materials to create a space suit that will read an astronaut’s vitals wirelessly.

“Not only us in the South Dakota School of Mines but also researchers from the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University are also helping us in different aspects of the project,” Sayan Roy, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering said.

The project began in January 2018 and ends December of this year. More on this story is ahead on KELOLAND Weekend News tonight at 10 p.m.