SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students at one elementary school had major success with a recent fundraiser.

Earlier this year, the student council organized a penny war with all the grades and Valentine’s sale, the money raised benefits Honor Flight.

“We wanted to give back to the veterans because they fought for our country and then it was important to always remember the veterans and do things for them because they worked very hard for us,” 4th grade, student council president, Sanders Anshutz said.

The students originally had a goal of sending three veterans on Honor Flight, but they surpassed that goal.

“We had a very good success, we made $4,300 and that can take six veterans to Washington, D.C.,” Anshutz said.

“Veterans work hard to keep us safe and for us to have freedom and so this is kind of like our way of giving back to them and showing them we appreciate what they do for us,” 4th grade, student council member, Tori Hatlestad said.

Thursday afternoon they will present this check and celebrate the success they had with their fundraiser.

“We’ve done a lot of penny wars, a lot of Valentines sales, but nothing ever to the total we saw today, so this is really exciting,” principal, Susan Foster said.

Making this competition, one that everyone wins.

“We all won because it’s going to a good cause,” Anshutz said. “That makes me feel very well because they worked very hard and now they get to see all the memorials at Washington, D.C.”

The penny war was held for one week during January. During that month, the school celebrates kindness.