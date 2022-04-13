VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on an incident at Sioux Valley High School Tuesday morning.

Sioux Valley High School Superintendent Laura K. Schuster says a student was taken into custody without incident after they brought a knife into a classroom with the intent to scare others. The student pulled out the knife in a classroom where two staff members were present. Officials say no other students were in the room at the time.

According to a Facebook release on the sheriff’s office page, the two staff members removed themselves from the room and contacted the police.

Officials say school administrators issued a “shelter in place” order to reduce student traffic in the building.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office credits school staff for their quick thinking which allowed them to bring the student into custody.